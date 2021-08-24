MintMe.com Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $445,736.49 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $445,736.49 and approximately $29.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,034.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.49 or 0.06615013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.81 or 0.01327819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00364316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00130692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.09 or 0.00649715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.00333558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.00325753 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

