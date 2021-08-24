Sakura Bloom (SKB) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.37 Million

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $104,264.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.21 or 0.00856068 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.