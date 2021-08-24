Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post $94.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.84 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $98.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $417.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.80 million to $441.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $418.07 million, with estimates ranging from $394.90 million to $432.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

LOB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,687. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.29.

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

