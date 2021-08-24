Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

