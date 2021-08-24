Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Tire from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

CDNAF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.17. The company had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.77. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $92.68 and a 52 week high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

