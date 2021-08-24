Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $81.69. 432,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,405,035. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.81.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.