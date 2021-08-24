Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Down 3.5%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.32 and last traded at $69.37. Approximately 3,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 448,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMEH shares. Barclays started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.