Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Down 3.5%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.32 and last traded at $69.37. Approximately 3,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 448,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMEH shares. Barclays started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other Apollo Medical news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
