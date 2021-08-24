Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stake Raised by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 155.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories makes up 3.4% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,045,000 after acquiring an additional 182,601 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,200,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,056,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,333,000 after buying an additional 253,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after buying an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:DLB traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $99.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,456. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.58. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $329,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,711 shares of company stock worth $21,347,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

