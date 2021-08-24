4,760 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.56. The stock has a market cap of $165.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

