Beaumont Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 45,686.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after buying an additional 1,203,393 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,201,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,724,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100,870 shares in the last quarter.

IXG traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,256. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $51.18 and a 52-week high of $81.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.77.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

