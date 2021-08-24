Beaumont Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,868 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

FUTY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,718. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.62. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

