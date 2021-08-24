Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,077 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1,881.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.79. 97,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,690. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.48.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

