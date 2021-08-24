Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,033 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $68,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.24. 82,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,029. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

