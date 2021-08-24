Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $297.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Masimo exited second-quarter 2021 with better-than-expected results. Strong rebound in sensor sales and robust order shipments are encouraging. Expansion of the company’s installed base is also impressive. Slew of regulatory approvals and positive studies on Masimo’s products raise our optimism. Product launches over the past few months and the company’s continued focus on patient monitoring are also encouraging. Adjusted operating margin expansion bodes well. A raised outlook for 2021 augurs well. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. Over the past six months, Masimo has outperformed its industry. Yet, gross margin contraction is a concern. Masimo's overdependence on its SET platform and persistent reimbursement headwinds are major concerns for the company. Other issues like a stiff competitive space and forex woes persist.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.60.

Masimo stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.31. 1,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,635. Masimo has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Masimo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Masimo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

