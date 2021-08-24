Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SURF. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

