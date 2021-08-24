Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFW shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE CFW traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.18. 7,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.63. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$17.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

