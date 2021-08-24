Fuse Network (FUSE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $421,458.00

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0852 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $421,458.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00123854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00154721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.31 or 0.99580882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.25 or 0.00977467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.31 or 0.06426518 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

