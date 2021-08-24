Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Insider Acquires C$2,491,000.00 in Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$12,455,000.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,443,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$49.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,456,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,538,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.41 per share, with a total value of C$2,520,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,511,920.00.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down C$0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.60. 297,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,297. The stock has a market cap of C$13.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$72.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$50.15.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KL shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

