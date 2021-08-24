Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). Workiva posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WK. Truist upped their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,336,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $1,092,729.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 790,672 shares of company stock valued at $99,987,388. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,683,000 after buying an additional 292,834 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,104,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,115,000 after acquiring an additional 133,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,123. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $140.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

