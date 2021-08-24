Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.40 Million Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,688,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 604,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,930,000 after buying an additional 44,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,542,000 after buying an additional 142,920 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. 1,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

