The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,357,000 after acquiring an additional 600,288 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,736,000 after acquiring an additional 574,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 791,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,552,000 after acquiring an additional 522,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.25. 9,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $309.98. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

