Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $3,083,454. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,989. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

