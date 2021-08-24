GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Up 7.8%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s share price shot up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 180,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GHG. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $931.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.