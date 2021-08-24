GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Up 7.8%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s share price shot up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 180,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GHG. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $931.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
