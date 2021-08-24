Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.73 and last traded at $91.26. Approximately 4,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 797,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.38.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 461 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $32,887.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,241 shares of company stock valued at $454,470 in the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 141,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,163 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

