TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,343,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 16,181,195 shares.The stock last traded at $5.36 and had previously closed at $4.80.

TAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. DBS Vickers cut TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after buying an additional 4,909,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,882,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,107,000 after buying an additional 2,230,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,644,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,714,000 after buying an additional 1,571,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,229,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,085,000 after buying an additional 4,481,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TAL Education Group by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,623 shares during the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

