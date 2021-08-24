Torray LLC Acquires New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Torray LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $199,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after buying an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $45,355,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $36,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after buying an additional 723,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,844. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.09, a P/E/G ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,012,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.