ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Torray LLC

Torray LLC raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,446,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in ANSYS by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 292,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 253,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 988.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,614,000 after acquiring an additional 143,388 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.11. 3,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

