WINkLink (WIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $80.74 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $470.04 million and approximately $80.74 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00051918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00122540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00153799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.57 or 1.00097827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.64 or 0.00970995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.22 or 0.06529533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.