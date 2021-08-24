MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $649,631.72 and $214,182.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,928.78 or 0.99946039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00040593 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.25 or 0.00519766 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.77 or 0.00873255 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.10 or 0.00346368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007265 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00070005 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004689 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

