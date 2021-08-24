Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to announce $4.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $15.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,632,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 23,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.26. 1,134,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,115,592. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.73. The stock has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

