Analysts Set Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Target Price at $160.08

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Summit Insights raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.00. 10,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,818. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.20.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Proofpoint by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Proofpoint by 46.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

