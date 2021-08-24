Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $26.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

EVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 3,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $457,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $164,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,868 shares of company stock worth $2,715,325. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.