Torray LLC Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $5,189,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,436 shares of company stock valued at $33,623,393. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

SCHW traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.26. 66,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

