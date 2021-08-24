Torray LLC Sells 23 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Torray LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $603.02. 4,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $587.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,628 shares of company stock valued at $55,125,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

