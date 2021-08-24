Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iStar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

STAR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $26.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. iStar’s payout ratio is -57.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

