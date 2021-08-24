Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $13.50 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.3% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.87. 178,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,868,947. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

