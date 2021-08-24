Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $280,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. 676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,431. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

