MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.88.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB traded up $8.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.28 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $428.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.38.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,303,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $10,602,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,982,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,376 shares of company stock worth $78,383,679. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.