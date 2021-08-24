PRIA (PRIA) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. PRIA has a market capitalization of $223,154.87 and $1,850.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00006662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00787015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00097293 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA (PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

