Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Aleph.im has a market cap of $30.03 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00787015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00097293 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,458,420 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALEPHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.