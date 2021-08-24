Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 397.0% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

