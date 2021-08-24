Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $88.98.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

