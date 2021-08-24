Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.92. 17,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.99.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

