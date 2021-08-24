Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,698 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $1,191,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Shares of CROX traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.25. 8,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,704. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $147.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.24.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

