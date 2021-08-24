Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,167. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.26. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $124.90 and a 52 week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

JJSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

