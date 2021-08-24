Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RELX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:RELX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $30.09. 22,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MWG Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,096,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Relx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after buying an additional 629,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Relx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,345,000 after buying an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

