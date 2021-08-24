$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.88. Mattel posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAT. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mattel by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Mattel during the second quarter valued at $882,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mattel by 54.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 254,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mattel by 42.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 271,171 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Mattel by 111,843.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 82,764 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $21.79. 27,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,463. Mattel has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.