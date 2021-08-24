CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,200 Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.47 per share, with a total value of C$48,184.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,873,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,497,174.32.

CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 3,400 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$39,375.74.

Shares of TSE:CHW traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,488. Chesswood Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$4.74 and a 52 week high of C$13.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a current ratio of 39.46 and a quick ratio of 37.62. The company has a market cap of C$193.94 million and a PE ratio of 8.87.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.3660125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Chesswood Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

