Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.30. 39,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,647. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

