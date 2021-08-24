Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 0.6% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,793,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.65. 29,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,119. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78.

